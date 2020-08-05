On July 28, State Superintendent Michael Rice told a Michigan Senate committee that students and parents should just grin and bear whatever their local schools have to offer this upcoming school year. “For a single year, we ought to freeze enrollment so that we mitigate the movement of children across districts, which I think is going to be greater than ideal anyway, given the pandemic,” he said.
Through Schools of Choice and similar local programs, Michigan students can enroll in nearby districts that have available space and accept transfers. Their foundation allowance funding follows them to the district where they are enrolled. Families using these options, who are disproportionately low-income and minority, tend to migrate toward higher-performing districts.
