On a blustery, chilly day about a year ago, a day much like this one, I wrapped myself in a blanket and watched the HBO documentary, “How Do You Mend a Broken Heart,” the story of the Bee Gees. Little did I realize what a trip down memory lane it would be.
I was a little girl in the 1970s, the decade the Bee Gees found themselves at the top of the music charts, selling out concerts all over the world. You couldn’t be alive in the ‘70s and not recognize the three brothers with their leonine manes of golden hair to their shoulders and non-manicured beards. Barry Gibb, the eldest and sometime lead singer of the group, had hair that is so immaculately feathered and shiny that he made Farrah Fawcett look like she needed a new stylist.
Why are 1980s-era rock groups popularly called “hair bands”? The phrase makes me imagine elastics or ribbons designed to be worn in the hair. Besides, music acts of the 1970s had at least as much, if not more hair, than the 1980s rock acts. Look at photographs of popular acts from that era, and everyone’s hair is everywhere. The ‘80s groups may have worn their hair higher, but the ‘70s groups had more of it.
Hipsters today act like they invented beards, with their oils and waxes and pomades and stylized trimming. Ha! Barry Gibb had a better beard than any of these poseurs strutting around today.
Barry Gibb and his brothers Robin and Maurice (pronounced Morris, I learned from the documentary) didn’t become household names because of their beards, however. Their chest hair should have won its own award, Best Chest Hair on a Musical Group. They wore their shirts open half-way to their navels to reveal great foaming oceans of curly dark hair. It was not just them showing off their hair, it was most young males of the time. It was as if they were all too tired from combing and maintaining their coiffures to bother buttoning their shirt buttons.
Even Andy Gibb, who was the youngest sibling, but never officially a Bee Gees member, had the same marvelous golden locks and ample dark chest hair. He went beardless, though.
I had an enormous crush on Andy in particular. I was heartbroken when he died at the tender age of 30. I was 16 at the time, a junior in high school. The boyish young man was a heartthrob and a lovely singer, with three brothers firmly established as pop superstars. He seemed to have everything, including songs that were as successful on the charts and popular with music lovers as the songs of his brothers. Andy was on the verge of becoming the fourth Bee Gee. Tragic.
The Bee Gees are second only to the Beatles when it comes to songwriting success. They wrote 1,030 songs, many of which were recorded by other artists, such as Dionne Warwick, Barbra Streisand, Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers. They have written 17 records that have reached No. 1 in the United States.
And they could sing. Their voices blend so perfectly at times that you can’t tell one from the other – it’s mind-blowing. They could sing many different styles of music, and sing them all astonishingly well. They are like Elvis Presley that way, and only a few other artists. Most singers can sing well in only one genre, maybe two. The Bee Gees could sing soul, disco, blues, pop, rock, and a blend of these.
My favorite story from the documentary is Barry describing how he first sang falsetto on the song “Nights on Broadway.” The producer wanted a scream, in key and in control. Barry volunteered to try it, and he nailed it. He seems genuinely mystified as he relates how he never knew until that moment that he could sing falsetto. After that, the brothers purposely began writing songs to fit his falsetto singing style.
And that’s the style most associated with the Bee Gees. I used to joke that the reason Barry could sing such high notes was because the pants he wore were so tight. Again, that was the fashion of the day. There wasn’t a lot left to the imagination.
To be honest, I miss those tight pants. Barry, Robin and Mo had perfectly shaped bottoms. Males these days wear their pants too baggy. You’ve seen them, the ones that are falling down past the underwear. So sloppy! Those polyester pants perfectly sculpting the derriere – now that looks good. A flat or nonexistent backside is not appealing.
Everyone, including me, associates the Bee Gees with their smash soundtrack, “Saturday Night Fever.” You hear a song from that album and you can just picture John Travolta in his white disco suit, pointing that finger in the air. That soundtrack was the bestselling soundtrack ever, until “Titanic” and “The Bodyguard” came along. Who remembers those albums? They had one song each that was memorable. “Saturday Night Fever” is an abbreviated Bee Gees Greatest Hits.
I never knew that “Stayin’ Alive” was written about living in New York with a serial killer on the loose. That gave the song a whole layer of new meaning for me. It’s become my anthem.
Here I am in 2022, stayin’ alive. Yeah!
