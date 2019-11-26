Thank-fullness: How Coopersville and Muskegon programs are impacting childhood hunger

Did you know that in the U.S., one in seven children don’t know where – or when – they’ll get their next meal? “For the 11 million kids in the U.S. facing hunger, getting the energy they need to learn and grow can be a daily challenge,” says the Feeding America website.
At Coopersville East Elementary School, there are brown lunch bags packed and placed neatly outside classroom doors. The meals are a part of Coopersville’s Pack It Up program. The organization provides children in the Coopersville Area Public Schools who need it with a nutritious meal to take home each school day.
“This program was born out of the realization that children in our town are hungry,” said Pastor Cori Conran from the United Methodist Church of Coopersville. “Approximately 45 percent of our C.A.P.S. students are currently on the free- and reduced-fee lunch program."
Children who experience hunger can struggle. These kids are more likely to repeat grades in elementary school, experience developmental challenges and behavior issues.
This year, more kids qualified for free- and reduced-fee lunches. Conran said the program has seen the need for Pack It Up meals increase from 120 kids last year to 145 kids in the district. “We serve the meals five days a week, so that means 145 kids need Pack It Up meals each day of the school week,” he added.
Created to help families in the district who are struggling with food issues feed their children in the evening, the program began serving approximately 40-50 students in kindergarten through second grade in the spring of 2013. It has grown to serving students in preschool through 12th grade.
The program received a $1,000 grant from the Rotary Club after a teacher shared that some of her kindergarten students were coming to school hungry. Now in its sixth year, the Pack It Up program is in five school buildings and has served 142,809 meals as of June 7.
The meals are about 700 to 1,000 calories and include items like 100 percent juice boxes, fruit (fresh or fruit cups), granola bars, pudding cups, a sandwich, and fruit snacks or sunflower seeds.
For more information about the Pack It Up program, call 616-997-9225 or email packitupcoopersville@gmail.com.
The United Methodist Church of Coopersville also offers a Hand2Hand program that provides nutritious food to children over the weekends. To learn more about the Hand2Hand program, visit coopersvilleumc.org.
Kids’ Food Basket Muskegon
A challenge that many low-income neighborhoods face is that they don’t have grocery stores or farmers markets where people can buy low-fat dairy products or fruits and vegetables. The Kids’ Food Basket strives to overcome health disparities that can disproportionally affect children from low income communities or children of color.
In 2012, Kids’ Food Basket expanded to Muskegon from Grand Rapids, so it could serve more children who are in need.
“Kids’ Food Basket introduced our Sack Supper program at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary in April 2012,” explains the program’s website. “Since then, Kids’ Food Basket has grown to serve approximately 1,300 children at six schools in Muskegon each weekday.”
Each day, Sack Suppers are distributed in classrooms as well as during summer programs. The Sack Suppers provide a serving of fruit and vegetables, a protein and a healthy snack. These nutritious meals help kids focus better in class and miss fewer days of school.
The program is funded and supported by the Muskegon community. To get involved or to learn more, call the Kids’ Food Basket Muskegon at 231-747-8575 or visit kidsfoodbasket.org.
About the writer: Carrie Brown is a freelance communications professional and writer who lives in Spring Lake. She is a graduate of the University of Michigan, where she won the Avery Hopwood Award for Poetry.
