Everyone – I mean everyone – fantasizes, sometimes, about quitting their jobs.
Out of the blue, giving no notice, and with a big splash on social media. Maybe a middle finger, too. Admit it, you’ve had the idea.
Nearly a dozen journalists with the sports news site Deadspin did just that last week, many of them tweeting the news of their departure. The exodus appeared unified and coordinated, but it was really organized around a simple acknowledgement in the profession: Sports are not just about sports.
A mandate from new owners to “stick to sports” led to the firing of an editor, Barry Petchesky, and the subsequent jumping ship by many seasoned and successful writers and editors, even some newcomers who called the gig their “dream job.”
Univision sold Deadspin in April to G/O Media, which appointed former Forbes CEO Jim Spanfeller as its top executive. Among many comments about the new leadership was that the writers’ work was being tampered with to fit a new agenda.
This is the kind of oversight the general public thinks happens all the time in the news business. But it’s not the case. Writers at local dailies and national newspapers alike aren’t censored in their ideas and choice of stories. This has been especially true at Deadspin, which has always had an irreverent, anti-authority tone to its content.
Here’s the problem: This editorial directive implies an abandonment of journalistic integrity. Sports do not exist in a vacuum, cut off from their political and social context.
They never have.
All journalists know – whether they cover courts, crime, city hall or environment – that news stories are about people. Turn on the TV, or attend a sporting event, and you’ll find that sports are about battling cancer, and the sacrifices of military members. But that’s just the stuff that organizations like the NFL find kosher.
Read good sports journalism, and you’ll realize that sports are about the legacy of racism, the effects of brain damage or sexual assault. They are about corrupt business deals. They’re about the legacy of racism, Black Lives Matter, and booing the president.
The news industry is struggling in many ways in a digital economy where people expect content to be free. (That’s what “Freedom of the Press” means, right?) But for reporters, loyalty to the truth has remained intact, so much so that many would apparently leave their dream jobs than lie or be censored. Reporters grasp the financial challenges of the industry, but for the Deadspin staff, it appeared to be journalistic principles that cued their departure.
Sometimes, the truth is that the Detroit Lions need to fix the running game or can’t afford to trade a playmaking cornerback like Darius Slay. But sports are just as often about the racist remarks of LA Clippers owner Donald Sterling, or Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem. They’re about the world champion U.S. women’s soccer team refusing to visit the White House, or Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr blasting the president for his rhetoric and policies.
Sometimes athletes and coaches speak to power and need to be heard. Other times, they are accused of horrific crimes and need to be held accountable. And maybe all of that falls within the new Deadspin definition of “sports.” But there is no way those stories matter in the vacuum of “sticking to sports,” and the website’s writers are doing a disservice to their readers if they abandon their journalistic duty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.