House Democrats keep coming up with ideas that are bound to sink their already low approval ratings to new depths, possibly giving Republicans a majority in the 2022 election.
A representative body that has been unwilling to fix problems confronting the country has come up with a new set of rules for the 117th Congress that defy logic and further diminishes the value of humankind. I would have said mankind but Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s new House rules package, in an effort to “honor all gender identities,” will now use pronouns and familial relationships that are “gender neutral.” This sounds a lot like a modern version of George Orwell’s “Newspeak,” which Orwell defined as an effort by his fictional totalitarian regime to limit vocabulary so as “to diminish the range of thought.” Apparently, this works for House Democrats.
About the writer: Readers may email Cal Thomas at tcaeditors@tribpub.com. Look for Cal Thomas’ new book “America’s Expiration Date: The Fall of Empires and Superpowers and the Future of the United States” (HarperCollins/Zondervan).
