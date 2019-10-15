Measuring in at a towering 5 feet, 2 inches with an extraordinary quarter-inch vertical leap, suffice it to say that basketball wasn’t my thing. Oh, I played some recreational league volleyball; but I’m pretty sure, besides missing out on someone to laugh at, no one was really tore up if I couldn’t make a game.
Of course, being short comes with more than just athletic limitations – there are problems average-to-tall people would never even consider. They don’t have to lug a chair around the house to reach the top shelf of a closet or cabinet, or hang a Christmas ornament. Their heads are perfectly visible above their driver’s seat, thus they’ve never been pointed at and mistaken for a driverless car. Only short people know the struggle of trying to see something in a crowd, jumping up and down like that poor kid in “Polar Express” who can’t get a glimpse of Santa with all the elves and other kids in his way.
Speaking of crowds, imagine being short and standing in one with people holding umbrellas. I can tell you, I feel pretty fortunate to still have both my eyes.
And then there’s shopping. Once, in a moment of shortness sisterhood, another vertically challenged woman and I made eye contact as we were both unashamedly scaling the shelving in Meijer to reach a product on the top. We gave each other a knowing nod and continued on with our quests.
When I shop for clothes, the first thing I do upon entering a store is look for that tall hook they use to reach shirts hung within inches of the ceiling, because those are inevitably the ones I want. When I finally get one down and try it on, I see how it fits by raising my arms to simulate reaching above my head.
Being short is rough in a theater, too. You basically have to score a seat behind a small child if you want any chance of watching the movie without having to lean to one side.
I stand on my tiptoes to talk to bank tellers. I have to swim while the rest of my family is walking to shore. I was shocked when I realized that other people could see on top of my refrigerator. My feet don’t touch the ground if I sit all the way back on the couch. When I go in for a hug, I better hope the person put on deodorant. If I’m not in the front of a picture, well, then, I’m not in the picture.
Ah, but us short people have adapted with the help of inventions born from the needs of the lazy. I’m speaking, of course, of the infamous extended-handled graspy thing. Other notable inventions celebrated by the short include: extension ladders, tri-level step stools, platform shoes, adjustable chairs, long-armed light bulb changers and dusters, and internet shopping – no tall hook or climbing required.
Also on the plus side, I rarely have to duck under branches when I run trails, I have no problem with leg room and I can stand up in most tents. So there, average-to-tall people who camp on occasion.
The truth is, as irritating as it can be at times, I’m used to being short. Having reached my full growth potential as a sixth-grader, I’ve pretty much been short all my life. I now actually feel uncomfortable wearing heels – not because of the painfully unnatural position my feet are in, but because it feels funny to talk to people at eye level.
So, I stick with my low shoes and I lug around my chair, and I’ve pretty much mastered the ability to scale shelves. And if I do run into a problem, I just look around for someone taller than me (usually doesn’t take long) and ask for help.
Then I tell them, that if they ever feel something is beneath them, I’d be happy to do it. I have no problem stooping so low. Short person humor; sorry, I couldn’t resist.
