Some medical providers in Michigan are pushing to eliminate the cost controls put in place by the bipartisan auto insurance reforms from 2019. These were a critical element of the reform, and reversing them would jeopardize the savings millions of Michigan drivers are just now beginning to realize.

For decades, Michigan law allowed medical providers to charge auto insurers exorbitant fees for routine services and to get paid for services that no other insurance system would cover. This helped create a small industry of medical providers that specialize in extraordinarily expensive care, specifically for people injured in auto accidents. Why the focus on car crash survivors? Because no other insurance plan would pay for these unique services, even if covering someone with identical injuries.

