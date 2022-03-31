Snow this morning will transition to snow showers this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
A few snow showers scattered about the area this evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
Some medical providers in Michigan are pushing to eliminate the cost controls put in place by the bipartisan auto insurance reforms from 2019. These were a critical element of the reform, and reversing them would jeopardize the savings millions of Michigan drivers are just now beginning to realize.
For decades, Michigan law allowed medical providers to charge auto insurers exorbitant fees for routine services and to get paid for services that no other insurance system would cover. This helped create a small industry of medical providers that specialize in extraordinarily expensive care, specifically for people injured in auto accidents. Why the focus on car crash survivors? Because no other insurance plan would pay for these unique services, even if covering someone with identical injuries.
