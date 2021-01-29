In a recent column in the Grand Haven Tribune, state Sen. Roger Victory (R-Hudsonville) suggests that the failure of our state’s response to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic lies solely at the feet of Gov. Whitmer. He claims that Gov. Whitmer’s “idea of working together seems to be for us to shut up and do whatever she wants.”
Michigan has struggled to manage and contain this community health crisis, but not for the reasons Sen. Victory would have you believe. Gov. Whitmer, on the advice of our nation’s most trusted and experienced health experts, boldly and bravely took action to protect our community’s most vulnerable citizens – our elderly, those with comorbidities and our frontline health care workers. By requiring our communities to reduce high-risk interactions, we saved lives. It might have been your neighbor with asthma, your grandparent in a nursing home, your son or daughter who works in the emergency room. We saved human lives because we made the tough but right choice to stay at home and keep each other safe.
(1) comment
Whitney closes the State with an illegal executive order and it is the fault of Republicans....go sell crazy somewhere else
