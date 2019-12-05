No matter the holiday your particular family celebrates, your dietary choices, or your lifestyle – you’d have to run pretty far to escape the holiday hustle.
Holidays are busy on a normal year, but this one will be frenzied, with six fewer days between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Six days doesn’t seem like much, but it sets sectors a-scramble to avoid missed deadlines (think package delivery) and missed commercial opportunities.
The last time this happened – in 2013 – there was a noticeable slump, so the onus is on getting the lead out early. Hence, the slew of notifications, hashtags and events. Have you noticed a few?
We go from from Black Friday, to Small Business Saturday, to Cyber Monday, then start the ladies’/men’s nights outs, not to mention the proliferation of sales, specials and holiday market reminders to buy, buy, buy.
For charities, there’s #GivingTuesday. To give. That was this week.
We were glad to see the fanfare around #Giving Tuesday, with donation matches, events and plenty of fun, too. But we want to stress the importance of the charitable act or gift – just in case you missed it.
Experts say that 35-40 percent of our giving happens during the holidays, half in December alone. The corporate and foundation donations are astounding, too – Sara Lee donated 5,000 pies to food pantries – but overall, the majority of donations come from individual pockets.
From toy drives, to mitten trees, from passing the hat at church, to adopting a cause close to your heart, our community counts on us.
We like that our organizations make it easy to give, like The Salvation Army’s updates at their red kettles.
We also like that organizations like Charity Navigator and GuideStar watch nonprofits (and those that claim to be charities) on our behalf. They run on donations, too.
So, this year, sometime between addressing greetings and rushing off to the next holiday event, let’s not forget how fortunate we are, and the many around – seen and unseen, hashtagged and un-hashtagged – who need our help to get through the holidays, and the year ahead.
TRAVERSE CITY RECORD-EAGLE (AP)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.