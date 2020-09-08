Once again I am at the radio ranch with another case of writer’s block. It seems irresponsible to me to not write about the political climate in this country. I don’t want to, really. I know better, but I feel as if I need to weigh in.
The first time I became political was in grade school in 1976. We were on the playground at St. Angela in Metro Detroit. There were two groups of kids. We formed two lines, like in the game Red Rover Red Rover, with those who supported Ford on one side and those who supported Carter on the other. We shouted back and forth, “Up with Carter, down with Ford” and vice versa. This went on for weeks until Sr. Lillian put a stop to it.
(1) comment
One of the biggest lessons I have learned since having Facebook was when you personally attacked a friend of mine who was trying to warn people about a person trying to scam. Remember that? He said his wife and he were homeless, she had heart troubles, and he was trying to get someone to pay for a hotel room. My friend wrote a warning, and you jumped all over her. You were so mean to her that I turned the dial when you were on air. Those 300 friends you deleted were probably those who held a different political view than your own. I am positive that it's your own anger that made you delete them, not the other way around. I have friends on FB who are far left and those who are far right. I don't delete any of them because they deserve to say how they feel. A lot of people are angry right now. The pandemic brings that out in some people. However, you were angry with my friend way before the pandemic. BTW, she was right and he was a scammer.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.