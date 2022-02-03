Two mothers stand along Sherman Avenue in the chill of a January afternoon. It’s Winterfest in Grand Haven, and I have stopped my hurried trek back to the warmth of my vehicle at the call of an unfamiliar voice.
With four kids in tow and frozen fingers, I reach out to take the piece of paper extended from the other mother’s hand. “Restore Ottawa” is printed in bold black ink across the top.
“Are you from Grand Haven?” she had asked from the road. The woman, demure and middle-aged, I had assumed was in search of directions.
“Yes, can I help?” Relieved, she exits her car with a small stack of postcards in her grasp. She pushes one in my direction.
“Oh, good!” she says. “I just wanted to let you know about an upcoming school board meeting where they will be discussing some really important issues.” She smiles. I smile back.
Based on the handout’s bullet points, I’m anxious yet hopeful that we might be allies. This woman, this mother, looks reasonable enough; the concern in her eyes is evident.
“What are the issues?” I ask, my hope buoys in the wind between us.
She enters into her spiel as that hope splinters across the icy sidewalk. I stare at the postcard, trying to make sense of how this mother became so entrenched on the far-right side of the battlefield. I assume she knows few people of color. I assume a lot of things, but still I listen.
A child pulls at my coat sleeve. “Mama, can we go?”
I wait. I want to understand how she reached this precipice, but no answers come. Finally, when I can listen no longer, I share that we are not of the same mindset on the “dangers” at hand, a confession to which I receive a bewildered stare.
“Really? Like what?”
On everything, honestly – but where do I begin? I point to the third bullet point – Critical Race Theory. It should read “anti-racism” or “diversity efforts” or “inclusivity” or “honesty,” but it doesn’t, so I know we are at an impasse.
Critical Race Theory (CRT), this old-made-new-again discourse, has been a catch-all lately for any attempts to discuss race, most especially, in schools. It has been highjacked by groups wanting to instill fear across white America. This academic framework (too elevated for K-12 instruction) argues against race as a biological trait of distinct populations, instead suggesting it is a social construct, upheld by laws and institutions, created intentionally to maintain social hierarchies where whites fill the top spot. The goal of CRT is to disassemble all race-based discriminatory practices and social orders. Judging from the rhetoric on the Restore Ottawa website, its contributors really don’t want that to happen.
While standing before this woman, though, I have yet to read the group’s problematic sentiments. All I see is a mom, albeit one I am now leery of, afraid of an assault on our children. Do I understand that they are being taught to hate themselves? To hate white people? she wants to know.
“I have a brown baby boy at home who deserves to see himself reflected in the books he is reading at school, too. My goal is to protect him, as well,” I say.
Her voice tightens. “And I have adopted African-American children,” she replies. “And they are teaching them that we are bad!” Her white hand makes circles around her face as she says this. I stand dumbstruck, gut-punched. Here we are, two white mothers trying to raise children of color in a predominantly white town, yet we speak two completely different languages. If she and I can’t find common ground on diversity efforts, how is there hope for the road ahead?
For the next three days, I keep picturing her worried brow and frantic hand. There was a sincerity in her anger that I am all too familiar with, but for vastly different reasons.
My fear is that this community will swallow my child of color right up. I worry that he will not be given the space to form his own identity, that he will be seen as an anomaly, something to be molded into fitting some pre-specified box. I fear that my white children will not be challenged to break free of this box, will not be taught to think critically about their country’s history in all of its glory and shame, and how that history has shaped our present day.
I want each of my children to make decisions for themselves once they’ve been given all of the information, not just tailored snippets meant to reinforce the lie of manifest destiny or some fictional post-racial utopia.
Restore Ottawa warns that we “listen for other CRT words like diversity, equity and inclusion.” These are the rightful things to fear, they say. “We need to recognize that these ideas are separating families and creating racism.” Racism is not new, and efforts to make people aware of its presence should not equal its expansion. If it does, then white supremacy has a larger hold on us than we realize.
“Critical Race Theory is used to divide people,” the group claims. “Similar techniques have been used throughout history to divide populations. This is just the first time they have been used in a large scale on us as Americans.” The first time? The near erasure of Indigenous populations; 250 years of slavery and the segregation that followed; the suspicion surrounding Japanese, Muslim, Mexican and, most recently, Chinese Americans are all quite obvious ways in which our country’s leadership has tried to divide us, to keep us in our tiny little boxes. So, who exactly is this “us” that Restore Ottawa is referring to?
As schools open windows for our children to better see the world outside of this community, groups like these work to draw curtains, a mother devoting her Saturday to shutting out as much light as possible. I cannot speak to the woman’s experiences or how she got to this point, but I can speak to the great sadness I feel for the fear that she lives under, a fear that can only be undone by the exact education and knowledge she, and others like her, long to stifle.
I guess from the garbled description of what I actually wrote, the powers that be didn't agree with my comment pointing out that the writer admitted CRT is too elevated for K-12 instruction yet is upset with parents that want it excluded from K-12.
If Critical Race Theory, even in its vanilla and false description in the column, is “too elevated for K-12 instruction” why are Democrats and their teachers’ unions insisting it be included in the K-12 curricula?
In fact, why is Miss Karen so appalled that a group of local parents want to ensure it is not infecting the classrooms of their children?
This is simply another smokescreen to support anti-white racism into our schools.
Thank you for sharing this perspective. I feel like in this day and age we all need to be open and discuss new ways to support social injustice.
I understand your concern, but you have to take a step back and stop worrying so much. You don't realize it, but without saying anything, your fear can transfer to your children. So the woman was passing out postcards and you disagreed with her. You right away assumed there are a lot of people who feel that way. You look for the bad in people. I look for the good. There are more good people in this world. Let her pass out her postcards. It won't change the way YOU are raising your children. It is up to YOU to give them the confidence to handle anyone, even people handing out postcards. You could simply have said No thanks, I disagree, and gone on your way. The other thing that bothers me is that you constantly write that you adopted children of color. Do you even see beyond their color? Are you just trying to give yourself kudos? Can you write an article without the mention of the color of your childrens' skin? Be a better person than the woman with the postcards. Your worry and fear will only affect your own children.
You worry too much and need more to occupy your time
