We are living history. There have been other epidemics, even pandemics but not in the age of 24-hour news. I don’t know if there was ever a time when a nation, a whole group of nations, shut their economies down in order to stem the tide of an infection. There has never been a time quite like this.
One of the things so intimidating about this particular illness is that it attacks your lungs and makes you feel like you are drowning, which sounds like a particularly unpleasant way to pass from this earth. Equally sad, due to the highly infectious nature of the disease, you cannot be surrounded by family or friends and, if a person passes, few can gather to say their final goodbyes.
Social distancing has made its way into the lexicon. Being kind of a loner, it doesn’t sound all bad to me, but too much of a good thing, or a good thing imposed on you by someone else is another story altogether.
There is a video on how to wash your hands. I’ve been doing it wrong all along. Who knew? Wash between your fingers, get the fingertips, sing a song, twice, or else that fatty layer covering the virus will not be removed and the culprit will escape unharmed.
Shopping becomes high adventure. Should I wear gloves and a mask to the store? Don’t get too close to other people or you might be breathing the air they breathed and it might be dangerous. It wasn’t until they told you “Don’t touch your face!” that you even realized you touched your face.
What to do when your nose itches, your eye blurs, or you put your finger absentmindedly by your mouth? Are you doomed? The virus lives on glass, metal, cardboard and fabric.
If my clothing touches my shopping cart, is my sweatshirt now a lethal weapon?
In the meantime, we listen as the experts tell us what anonymous modelers predict as to how the pandemic is going to behave and they spell out more things to fear. The drumbeat of fear is unrelenting, with red banners and death counts nationally and around the globe. Fear is as contagious as the virus that made it here all the way from Wuhan.
We are told how contagious the virus is, and then they give their estimates of how many people are going to die. Original numbers said millions would perish, and so the nation’s economy was shut down. Then the experts pared the millions down to only 100,000 to 200,000 of our fellow citizens. That will make you stay home and hunker down.
The modelers keep adjusting down and the actual number as of this writing crossed the 13,000 threshold nationally. A large number, but in what are to be some of the worst weeks, 13,000 is a long way from 100,000 to 200,000. To this point, the whole world hasn’t reached the 100,000 mark.
Schools have been closed for weeks; on the bright side, kids are saved from common core math. All nonessential businesses are shut down; everyone who can work from home does, and we salute all those on the front lines: the truckers, stockers, cashiers, police and fire, and, of course, the health care workers. Yet thousands of everyday folks are unemployed. All large gatherings are banned, sports stadiums closed, churches go online only, and the city streets are empty.
We are blessed with an amazing park system, and what do good citizens do at a time like this but head for the great outdoors to break the monotony of the four walls and backyards of home. But wait, word comes down from the parks system that too many people are heading outside. If you don’t stop using the parks you pay for, and being friendly with each other, we will be forced to shut the parks down and send you back to your four walls.
Many people will let you know, it’s for your own good. If you don’t obey, it means you don’t care and want to hurt your neighbor. No, we don’t, we’re just really bored and need to burn some energy, and so do our kids and dogs.
Independent businesspeople are a hard-working lot. Most are not wealthy; they are just living out a dream. If deemed not essential by some standard, they hang the sign on the door, and wait for the word to go back to work. The restaurants that can become takeout only.
But, overall, the great American free enterprise system is hurting badly.
How did this happen? In the hands of a few people, the nation’s vibrancy is shuttered and we are all waiting, but we are not sure what we are waiting for. What will be the signal that it’s OK to come out of the bunker?
But there is hope, there is Good News. Today is Good Friday, the day Christ was crucified at Calvary. A devastating event, but three days later, Easter Sunday: Mary Magdalene and the other Mary went to Jesus’ tomb to anoint his body and they were greeted by an angel asking why they sought the living among the dead.
This Easter Sunday, the church buildings will be empty, but Christ is risen indeed. He overcame death and the grave, and so can we. God bless you all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.