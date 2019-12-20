It would be hard to blame a lakeshore community for obsessing over lakeshore erosion right now.
High water levels and winds are eating away at lakefront property at an alarming pace. Infrastructure and homes are threatened with collapse and being demolished before collapse occurs. Lawmakers have called for a state of emergency up and down all of Michigan’s Great Lakes shoreline. The photos are dramatic and striking, and the concern is real.
Compounding the worry is the fact that homeowners can do little but wait out the high water. In an interview with WSBT-TV in South Bend, Indiana, Notre Dame professor Andrew Kennedy said that shoring up the shoreline must wait until the water recedes. Although it will likely take some time, Kennedy says it will happen. It can’t happen soon enough for some.
Although the erosion along the Great Lakes is one of the most striking, high-profile and pressing cases, other bodies of water face erosion challenges, too. Inland lakes, rivers and streams are feeling the effects of heavy rains and less-than-ideal management practices.
If you live on a lake, one of the best ways to keep your shoreline intact is to let nature do the work for you, Andrea Mayer, an education coordinator for the Missaukee Conservation District, writes in the Cadillac News. Vegetation-free sandy beaches make the chances of erosion much higher. If you’ve already removed the natural, native plants, or you’ve inherited an altered shoreline, you can work to rebuild the shoreline using native plants and natural and biodegradable products. Then it will provide quality habitat for wildlife and has the added benefit of acting as a buffer zone to keep fertilizers and chemicals from the river.
Erosion on rivers and streams can be a major problem, too.
Cities and developed areas can drive erosion, too. As impermeable surfaces – roads, roofs, even lawns – increase and the runoff is funneled into concentrated routes like storm drains, a lot of water that would have soaked into the ground and been held up by plants runs into a river in one, sudden rush. This unnatural flood of water can make streams flow faster than normal and eat away at its banks. A storm drain from one housing development in Grand Rapids is causing erosion that threatens property downstream.
Fortunately, there are proven solutions.
Green infrastructure, like rain barrels and rain gardens, captures and delays runoff from roofs and roads and slowly releases it back to the stream or groundwater. According to one study of a town in Minnesota, if enough are installed, rain gardens can capture 90 percent of stormwater runoff. And, rain gardens filter out pollutants that normally would enter a river through the storm drain.
These green infrastructure installations have further benefits, too. Rain gardens planted with native plants provide habitat and food for pollinators. Water from rain barrels can be reused to water flowers or vegetable gardens.
In the case of the eroding ravine in Grand Rapids, city and state officials hope green infrastructure will be a significant part of the solution. One city official was particularly excited because rain barrels at that site would help reduce the high runoff in the immediate area, but also downstream along Plaster Creek, where the ravine empties, and the Grand River and the communities along it.
One rain barrel in Grand Rapids likely doesn’t benefit Grand Haven much, but more rain barrels and rain gardens might. It’s clear that green infrastructure provides benefits locally and throughout connected ecosystems. It’s possible to slow and divert the sudden rush of stormwater coming from a city during a rainstorm while adding beauty and new water resources for yourself.
Slow erosion. Help yourself.
Support green infrastructure projects in and around your local communities to start reaping the direct erosion and water quality benefits they provide.
About the writer: Andrew Blok wrote this for the West Michigan Environmental Action Council, where he is the eco-journalism intern.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.