We sing this phrase in a song, we post it on Facebook for people we hardly remember from high school, we hang it on banners in our kitchens. It’s become one of those phrases that hardly holds meaning anymore, like the weary “Hi, how are you?” or “Have a nice day!”
On Sunday, I turned 26 years old, and as young as that sounds to many, the angst around aging in my peer group is already the main theme brought up around birthdays. From complaints about not being able to eat like a teenager anymore, to spotting our very first wrinkles, to joking about the looming age at which you can no longer be on your parents’ health insurance, no one in their 20s seems that excited about their birthday anymore. Thirty creeps closer every day, and apparently that’s not a good thing.
About the writer: Kayla Crum is our newest community columnist. A fourth-generation Grand Havenite, she is a nurse by day and aspiring writer by night. Her first job was delivering the Grand Haven Tribune from a big tan and orange canvas bag, alternately daydreaming and bossily telling her little sister to keep up. If you want to read more of her work, follow #bruckerbeachweekend on Facebook or Instagram for weekly musings on the big and small things in life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.