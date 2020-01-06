What led to the West Michigan Pike

The Tri-Cities Historical Museum is excited to present the topic of its next temporary exhibition opening in January 2020, the West Michigan Pike.
The West Michigan Pike was a highway, first started in 1913. The Pike was born of grassroots activism on the part of motorists up and down the coast of Lake Michigan. In its early years it connected Michigan City and South Bend with Mackinaw, eventually connecting with the Indiana “Dunes Highway” in 1923 to reach Chicago. The creation of the West Michigan Pike opened up the coast to automobile tourism and expanded the importance of cities like Grand Haven, Spring Lake, and Ferrysburg as resort towns in the Midwest.
The West Michigan Pike owes its existence to the dedicated citizens who advocated for good roads. Before cars and bicycles, the roads of West Michigan were traversed by pedestrians and horse-drawn carts. The first trails in Michigan were made by Native Americans traveling between villages and hunting and fishing grounds. With the arrival of Europeans, these trails were expanded, first by pack horses knocking down the brush, but then by deliberately clearing the trees to allow room for ox- and horse-drawn wagons. These roads were difficult to maintain: they were frequently overgrown and prone to developing ruts, ultimately susceptible to the whims of “King Mud” which made them all but impassable when rains washed them over.
Some of the earliest attempts to improve the roads in the 19th century used wood. First came corduroy roads, with logs of varying thicknesses placed along the route and the gaps filled with dirt and gravel. These roads were difficult to maintain, however, and frequently caused issues with horses spooking because of the uneven terrain. Plank roads were an improvement over corduroy roads for, instead of using bumpy logs of varying thickness, the roads were constructed of planks cut to the same thickness and laid flat along the trail. These too, however, met with difficulty in maintenance and were short-lived in Michigan’s history. Corduroy and plank roads were replaced by macadam roads which were made with two layers of gravel: the top layer was for deflecting rain and acting as a smooth surface, while the second layer was composed of compacted, load-bearing gravel. This surface was the ideal “good road” for cyclists and motorists in the early 20th century because of its increased stability, rain-resistance, and smoother ride.
The first advocates for these good roads were cyclists, who in the late 19th century had embraced the hobby with immense enthusiasm in spite of the hazards that poorly constructed and maintained roads presented. The League of American Wheelmen was founded in 1880 for the purpose of promoting and protecting the interests of cyclists, including improving roads. With the introduction of the automobile, the good roads movement gained a new set of advocates: motorists. Together, they worked to improve roads throughout the country, but some of their earliest successes were in Michigan.
Michigan was an ideal place to begin advocating for improved roads. The state was the beneficiary of good roads activities conceived by Horatio Earle, the creator and first chairman of the Michigan State Highway Commission. Earle (1855-1935) was born in Vermont but moved his family to Detroit in the late 1880s. An ardent cyclist, he advocated for good roads and other improvements to make cycling easier and safer throughout the state. He was a visionary in the importance of good roads not just at the state level, but also at the national level by proposing the creation of an interstate highway system. In 1905, at Earle’s urging, the state passed a constitutional amendment creating the Michigan State Highway Department and giving it the power to incentivize municipal and county governments to improve roads through rewards. The MSHD distributed larger or smaller rewards in exchange for roads meeting minimum standards set by the department. Roads constructed with higher quality materials and better structural designs were rewarded at a higher rate than roads meeting less stringent standards. Building on the importance of the state reward system, the Michigan legislature in 1913 passed the State Reward Trunk Line Highways Act. This act established the Trunkline Highway System, a collection of networked highways created with the goal of connecting major cities in Michigan and funded by the state through additional rewards. Both of these developments primed the state for a successful coastal highway campaign like the West Michigan Pike.
The development of the automobile as a means of transportation made good roads all the more important. These vehicles were not as robust in the 1910s and '20s as they are today, and mechanical shops were much fewer and further between. Motorists had to be amateur mechanics themselves, knowing not only how to change a tire but also how to repair issues as they arose. The sandy roads of Michigan, before the improvements made by the good roads movement, were particularly treacherous for motorists who were often stranded far from auto garages with knowledgeable mechanics. As motorists continued to expand their travels, they advocated for better roads to explore the state.
