In our house, if the TV is on, there’s some type of game being played. It’s pretty much all sports all the time. If it’s not a game, then it’s one of the millions of shows featuring people talking about the game – the pre-game predictions, the between periods banter, the halftime rehash, the post-game breaking-it-all-down discussion. It never ends. In fact, that’s literally true since many of these shows go around the horn on a never-ending loop, so I hear the exact same conversation on average four times in a row daily.
Now you’re probably wondering why. Well, if I had any idea which of the several remotes was the right one and where it was located, I might do something about it. Instead, I have absolutely no idea what major events are even going on in the world, but I do know what LeBron ate for breakfast because he tweeted about it and that, my friends, is prime sports channel discussion material.
