Should Trump be impeached? In a word, no! (Although I do support the impeachment inquiry to give us more facts).
I do not want Congress to take away from me and other Americans our votes in November 2020 as to whether Trump should remain in office for another term or be removed.
In looking at the Trump administration, I feel like Howard Beale in the movie “Network,” who cried out on his news broadcasts, “I’m mad as hell, and I am not going to take it anymore.” So what am I and so many others mad about? I only have space to discuss my chief points of contention.
(1) The Trump administration, with an enabling Congress, is piling up deficits at record levels. Our deficits are approaching a trillion dollars per year, adding to an already dangerous level of national debt, now over $22 trillion. This is generational theft. The GOP used to care about debt. No more. And during the Democrat Party debates, deficits and debt were never raised as an issue. Amazing!
(2) Trump after his green-light phone call to Turkey has helped to unleash a human tragedy inflicted upon our allies, the Kurds. They fought alongside our troops against ISIS. They lost 11,000 soldiers. The Kurds also guard over 10,000 ISIS warriors, some of whom have already escaped. Trump thinks they will only inflict harm on Europe, as if that justifies his actions. Guess who these ISIS warriors would really like to target? You and me!
From here on out, the red in the MAGA hat symbolizes for me the blood of the Kurds, men, women and children. The removal of our soldiers and air support from the border of Turkey and Syria was the green light Turkey was looking for. Without our exit, Turkey would have not dared to take on our solders and planes.
Trump has properties in Istanbul. Do you think that entered into his decision? I hope not.
(3) Trump lies to the American people. Some news outlets have shown that he has done this over 10,000 times.
(4) Trump lied to his three wives, cheating on all three. Yet he has proclaimed that he has never had to ask God for forgiveness! White Christian evangelicals still love him in spite of his adultery. Jesus commanded us not to commit adultery. Incredible to me, this commandment and its transgression by Trump have had no effect upon this wing of the Christian church.
(5) Trump has profited from his presidency in terms of his businesses. His hotel near the White House has been a cash cow to the Trump enterprise because those seeking influence in the White House stay there.
(6) Trump has made racist remarks at his rallies, and at one before he was elected he mocked a physically disabled reporter. Guess who pays for his flights to these rallies and his golf outings at his properties? We the taxpayers! And yet he criticized Obama for the number of days he played golf.
(7) Trump owes thousands of dollars to cities in many states for the security detail to protect him at his rallies. He certainly is the king of debt.
(8) It appears that Trump abused his power in Ukraine in the attempt both to have that country dig up dirt on the Bidens and investigate whether Ukraine tried to influence the 2016 election rather than the Russians. The issue here is whether our military aid to Ukraine was held up until Trump’s request for “a favor” was agreed to by Ukraine; the favor, supposedly, being these investigations. This dispute, whether there was a quid pro quo, is the razor’s edge of the impeachment investigation.
The Constitution’s focus on impeachment has to do with a president’s opening the door to foreign influence in our government’s business and elections.
By the way, I think Hunter Biden used poor judgment to line his pockets by receiving $50,000 a month from a gas company in Ukraine. But aren’t Trump’s kids also using their names to line their own pockets? Such windfalls may not be illegal, but they are certainly part of the Washington swamp.
(9) Trump’s campaign to discredit both the CIA and FBI is very dangerous in light of the violent world we live in. The attorney general and the secretary of state are doing a great job themselves of discrediting their respective branches of our government. Distrust of our institutions – always part of our society – is becoming worse under Trump. He refused to believe the CIA and FBI when they showed how the Russians impacted the 2016 election. Many of his followers now also doubt the integrity of these institutions, which is a sad legacy of the last three years.
(10) Trump’s profanity at his rallies is an embarrassment to his office. He is hardly a role model for my daughters and my grandchildren. He is not trustworthy, in my view, and he lacks compassion and sympathy, not to speak of human decency.
(11) He has weakened the Affordable Care Act, while not offering his own health care plan. People with pre-existing conditions are very nervous. He also has made no real attempt to reduce drug prices.
(12) Trump has weakened protections of our environment. He denies climate change and any human contribution to it. This is also generational robbery
(13) He calls our free press the enemy of the people and calls most TV news “fake news.” He mostly watches Fox News, but even calls that network fake news if someone there criticizes him.
(14) My last point is the awful and cruel way his administration has treated immigrants and their children, most of whom are seeking safety from brutal governments south of our border. Few Americans are in favor of open borders, but most of us would like to have those seeking asylum be treated with human kindness.
If the House votes to impeach Trump and if the Senate tries and convicts him, which means removal from office, then we get President Pence, which in my view would be a disaster because of his religious views on such issues as the rights of women and gay people, and his silence about deficits and national debt.
So, I hope Congress investigates, giving the American people hard facts, but then lets the voters evaluate those facts and make the final decision in November 2020 on whether President Trump remains our president. Trump’s supporters also have a right to support him through the ballot box.
He won't be impeached Henry. The whole thing is bogus, wasting time and money.
