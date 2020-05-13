For three years former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was put through a legal and financial wringer by top officials within the FBI, including its then-director James Comey. The FBI investigation threatened to destroy Flynn’s career, finances and life, as, according to the New York Post, agents tried to get Flynn to lie “so they could ‘prosecute him or get him fired,’ when questioning him about Russian contacts.”
Finally, in an effort to protect his son from indictment in the Russia collusion scandal, Flynn pled guilty twice to lying to the FBI over a phone conversation he had with Russian Ambassador Sergey I. Kislyak during the presidential transition in late 2016 concerning “possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia’s 2016 election interference.” Flynn later sought to withdraw his guilty plea after new evidence emerged that revealed FBI wrongdoing.
