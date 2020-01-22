Ukraine, Russia, Trump, Putin
To the editor,
This is my answer to a misleading column, published in The Tribune on Jan. 16, titled, “Impeachment has nothing to do with Ukraine,” written by Brandon Hall, “a self-described nerd from Grand Haven, with a passion for politics.” Besides this “cute” self-introduction, we should learn some additional facts about that “nerd.” Namely, some eight years ago, Brandon was, very thoroughly, “covered” by The Tribune, in connection with two felonies he committed, as a young GOP activist. First, he was caught stealing money, from the GOP election funds. Second, he was also unmasked, when falsifying the election ballots, at the prompting of one of the local senior GOP official. The older readers of this newspaper must remember well these scandals and Brandon’s totally unrepentant behavior. So much for his professional and moral credentials!
Using the current GOP anti-impeachment “heavy artillery,” of calling the perfectly legitimate constitutional process “a hoax,” “a charade,” “a scam,” “a circus,” etc., Brandon tries desperately to mislead the less-sophisticated readers, using lies and threats. These empty sarcastic terms cannot defend the president from the well-established facts that he has committed many highly impeachable offenses, such as the abuse of power, for his personal gain, bribe and blackmail, high crimes and misdemeanors, and, finally, the huge obstruction of justice, by lying, forbidding the key witnesses to testify, and hiding the incriminating documents, helped by a number of criminal enablers.
To all this, Brandon, just like Trump and the vast majority of the GOP representatives and senators, can only arrogantly scream that, “this impeachment hoax has nothing to do with Ukraine.” Tragically, it does, and a lot: with Ukraine, Russia, Putin, Trump, his criminal servant, Giuliani, and dozens of others, equally guilty. The truth is, and will, out!
Ivo Soljan
Grand Haven
In support of the refugee
To the editor,
On Jan. 28, the Ottawa County Commission is scheduled to vote on whether Ottawa County will accept refugees for resettlement as we have done for many years. The commission scheduled a vote on this issue in response to an Executive Order from the Trump administration requiring counties to “opt-in” to resettlement programs. The administration has attempted multiple changes to both refugee resettlement programs and immigration programs and policies. The refugee programs in question include Bethany Christian Services refugee and foster-care programs, among others. Ottawa County churches and individuals have consistently welcomed and resettled refugees from around the world with great success.
There has been a recent court ruling from the Maryland federal District Court, Judge Peter Messitte on the Executive Order, declaring it illegal in a preliminary injunction. The ruling:
In a preliminary injunction issued on Wednesday, Maryland federal district court judge Peter Messitte decided that allowing Executive Order 13888 to remain in effect is likely illegal. Messitte wrote: “By giving states and local governments the power to veto where refugees may be resettled – in the face of clear statutory text and structure, purpose, congressional intent, executive practice, judicial holdings and constitutional doctrine to the contrary – Order 13888 does not appear to serve the overall public interest. Granting the preliminary injunctive relief plaintiffs seek does. Refugee resettlement activity should go forward as it developed for the almost 40 years before Executive Order 13888 was announced.”
Although this ruling seems to affirm refugee programs may continue unimpeded, we are encouraging county commissioners to hold the scheduled vote and submit letters accepting refugees to Ottawa County. The administration has changed positions on refugees and immigrants multiple times. Given the mercurial nature of the current administration, we would prefer to be on record supporting entities such as Bethany Services and uphold Ottawa values of welcoming the refugee, the stranger, those in need of a hand up.
Kim Nagy, chairperson
Ottawa County Democratic Party
