There aren’t enough bouquets to fully express the gratitude I have for all of the emergency responders who helped me following an accident at home. On Feb. 4th, I fell from the shower, breaking my arm. I was in a great deal of pain, couldn’t move and even passed out several times. However, the emergency responders … from the 911 dispatcher to the firefighters, police officers and paramedics who showed up … acted with great professionalism and showed sincere concern and support for my well-being as well as that of my husband, even praying with me as I was being treated. It is reassuring to know that Grand Haven’s emergency professionalism is exceptional and serves as a testament to the support and caring that is pervasive throughout the community.
