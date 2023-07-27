An extreme heat danger sign at Badwater Basin, Death Valley National Park, on Monday, July 17, in Death Valley, California. Temperatures in recent days in Death Valley have reached 129 degrees during the day, and remained as high as 120 degrees after midnight.
Visitors are making perilous trips to California’s Death Valley as temperatures climb to within a few degrees of the highest on record. And there’s no doubt it takes a certain breed to trek into some of the worst heat humanity has known.
But as this miserable heat persists, with July poised to be the hottest month ever recorded on Earth, I found myself thinking about why some people are fixated on experiencing these temperature extremes, even if vicariously through a news story or a photo next to a practically melting thermometer.
