Windy with off and on snow showers becoming a steady snow for the afternoon. Morning high of 36F with temps falling to near 25. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Higher wind gusts possible..
Tonight
Variable clouds and windy at times with snow showers. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch.
On the behalf of our H.O.M.E.S. lakes – Huron, Ontario, Michigan, Erie and Superior – the hard work of political wrangling is done.
The $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill passed in August points $1 billion at the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, which funds pollution and contamination clean-up and prevention, invasive species removal, and habitat restoration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.