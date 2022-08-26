Full-time culture warrior and sometime Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sports a Harvard Law degree and plenty of supposed respect for the U.S. Constitution, but he governs without wisdom or fealty to the most important American principles. Federal Judge Mark Walker has just made that resoundingly clear in issuing a stay on a very bad law DeSantis champions.
At issue is the Individual Freedom Act, an Orwellian name for a statute that DeSantis likes to call the Stop Woke Act. Taking aim at diversity and sensitivity trainings and other stuff that’s been tossed in the bottomless bucket the right wing likes to call “critical race theory,” the law bars business or teaching practices that contend members of one ethnic group are inherently racist or should feel guilty for past actions committed by their forefathers. It also prohibits people engaged in such work from claiming that discrimination is acceptable to achieve diversity or saying that a person’s status as being oppressed or privileged is determined by their background.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.