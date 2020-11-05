It wasn’t winter’s approach or the fact their team rightly belongs in Brooklyn and not Los Angeles that cast a pall last Tuesday night over the Dodgers’ World Series win over the Tampa Bay Rays.
What spoiled the night was when Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner, who’d left the game abruptly in the seventh inning after learning he’d tested positive for COVID-19, decided to break league rules and return to the field to celebrate, unmasked and not distanced, when his teammates clinched the Series.
