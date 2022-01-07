You can’t miss the headlines. The latest COVID-19 surge is real and setting pandemic records. The omicron variant appears to be fueling the post-holiday surge, leaving the delta variant in the dust.
What we’re not hearing much lately is that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 and hospitalization rates is overwhelmingly those who are not vaccinated.
We’ve long been told that if we get the vaccine, we have a far less chance of getting COVID-19. Or, if we do contract the disease, it will not be as severe and not likely to be fatal. That’s holding true.
You can still get and spread COVID-19 even if fully vaccinated. No reputable health expert ever said otherwise.
So, there will be the so-called “breakthrough” cases.
While the delta variant was spreading across the globe, the hospitals were seeing many, many more unvaccinated people with COVID. That was indeed widely reported.
But now, with the numbers surging to pandemic record highs, is that still being reported? No, because the breakthrough cases are also surging.
ABC News did report shortly before Christmas that breakthrough COVID-19 infections and deaths rose during the delta wave, but they were still far outpaced by the unvaccinated.
“Breakthrough infections captured by the available data have been predominantly still associated with the delta variant. However, as concerns grow over the potential impact of the omicron variant, preliminary data suggests the new variant may be more likely to cause infections among vaccinated people,” ABC reported Dec. 21.
On Monday, the Detroit Free Press reported on a rise in children in Michigan being hospitalized with COVID-19. “Although coronavirus generally does not cause severe illness in most children, a study from 14 states from March to August 2021 shows the hospitalization rate among unvaccinated kids was 10 times higher than among those who had gotten a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CDC.”
Also on Monday, The Associated Press reported that the omicron variant “is so hugely mutated that it is slipping past some of the protection of vaccinations or prior infection.”
A story this week in The Philadelphia Inquirer says even vaccinated Americans who are experiencing COVID-like symptoms are scrambling to figure out whether they’ve contracted omicron, a previous variant, or just a seasonal cold.
Judith O’Donnell, the chief of infectious disease at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, spoke to The Inquirer about the latest surge and how omicron symptoms differ among vaccinated and unvaccinated patients. She said there’s been some reporting in scientific literature that when patients are vaccinated, or vaccinated and boosted, the symptoms in general are much milder, and more consistent with a typical cold.
In the unvaccinated, however, O’Donnell says omicron looks very similar to delta and all the prior variants and the original strain. “It can land you in the hospital if you’re unvaccinated and can lead to ICU care or death. It should not be taken as, ‘it’s just a cold’ for everyone, because that’s not the case at all,” she said.
Dr. William Moss of Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health told The AP that he expects “this virus will kind of max out” in its ability to make such big evolutionary jumps. “I don’t see this as kind of an endless cycle of new variants,” he added with optimism.
Bottom line: What the vaccinations offer is enhanced safety from severe illness and death. The vaccinated among us coming down with COVID-19 are not generally as severe, and most are not requiring hospitalization and are recovering at home in about a week or so.
And what also bears repeating is that if everyone who can get vaccinated (and boosted) does so, we will leave this latest surge and the pandemic in the dust. Yes, it really can be yesterday’s news.
Our Views reflects the majority opinion of the members of the Grand Haven Tribune editorial board. What do you think? Email us a letter to the editor to news@grandhaventribune.com.
