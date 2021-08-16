Fellow Americans who now ask to be identified as Black previously wanted to be called black, African-American or, generations ago, Negro. Which is fine. Actually, better than fine. Our language should awaken to sensitivities and call people what they wish to be called. Anyone still stubbornly clinging to the comically antiquated term “Oriental,” for instance, rather than calling Asian Americans by their preferred name, betrays their bias.
But not all linguistic evolutions are created equal. When terminology is contrived from on high to fix a problem that never existed, it rightly struggles to find acceptance. Which brings us to the story of a word that some interest groups and intellectuals insist upon forcing upon a large swath of the population: Latinx.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.