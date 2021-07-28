Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 86F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Michigan residents have spent much of the last 16 months under top-down, blanket orders meant to protect their safety through restrictions. Apparently, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is following Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s example of ruling by fiat.
The DNR is proposing to ban swimmers and recreationalists from entering the water during high-risk days. But the DNR’s proposed order, set to take effect next month, would strip recreationalists and swimmers of access to the Great Lakes and other state water areas without adequately addressing the root causes of drownings.
we need less Gov in our lives...
