As the first African-American woman ever elected to Congress and later the first African American as well as the first woman to run for the presidential nomination of a major political party, the late Shirley Chisholm more than once observed that she faced more discrimination in the political arena for being a woman than for being black.
And, indeed, the record for women seeking the presidency and vice presidency is not good. Four years ago, Hillary Clinton became the first woman to win her party’s nomination for president but lost to Donald Trump despite winning the popular vote by 2 percentage points. Past female vice presidential aspirants – Geraldine Ferraro in 1984 for the Democrats and Sarah Palin in 2008 for the Republicans – have fallen short, as well.
