Has there ever been a more hollow political promise than Joe Biden’s vow not to raise taxes on anybody making less than $400,000 a year?

During his State of the Union address, the president reiterated this vow while proposing a new tax on the very wealthy to ensure they pay their “fair share.” Never mind that the top 1 percent of all wage earners account for more than 42 percent of all federal income tax collections.

