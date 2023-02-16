Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..
Tonight
Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low 21F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Has there ever been a more hollow political promise than Joe Biden’s vow not to raise taxes on anybody making less than $400,000 a year?
During his State of the Union address, the president reiterated this vow while proposing a new tax on the very wealthy to ensure they pay their “fair share.” Never mind that the top 1 percent of all wage earners account for more than 42 percent of all federal income tax collections.
