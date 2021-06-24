Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy during the afternoon with heavy thunderstorms becoming likely. High 73F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
In targeting America’s second Catholic president with a threat to deny Joe Biden the Eucharist over his abortion rights support, U.S. bishops risk deepening what is already a destructive rift among the nation’s Catholics.
It also puts the bishops at odds with a president who is far more aligned than his political opponents are with the church’s humanitarian outlook – while also putting them at odds with Pope Francis. This is the kind of mistake that could make the church less politically and culturally relevant than ever in the U.S.
