The Jan. 6 select committee has proved beyond any doubt that Donald Trump incited and prolonged the mob violence that meant to subvert Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s victory in a scrupulously fair election.
America was on the brink of dictatorship that day, a danger that did not pass when Trump’s insurrectionists dispersed from a desecrated Capitol. Nearly two-thirds of Republicans still believe his lies. More than half of their candidates for Congress and state offices have denied or question Biden’s victory, according to The Washington Post. Their party has become a cult.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.