In 1942, when the United States was in an actual war (as opposed to the metaphorical variety against a virus), the federal government set up an agency to both ration and set prices for food. Eventually, a system of coupons was established and the Greatest Generation grew accustomed to diminished availability of sugar, beef, cheese, coffee and canned milk. Having meat in one’s meal was a treat. Shoppers had to make the “red” points and “blue” points stretch over a month. And the Office of Price Administration sponsored posters warning against hoarding meat as an unpatriotic thing to do. “Rationing means a fair share for all of us,” reads one of the OPA posters showing two happy women sharing coupons with a pleased butcher.
That’s something to keep in mind with this week’s announcement from one of the nation’s top meat producers, Tyson Foods, that the food supply chain is “breaking.” Shutdowns of meat processing plants in far-flung outposts that proved especially vulnerable to coronavirus outbreaks have reduced meat production by roughly 25 percent by some estimates, and the impact is expected to be felt in local supermarkets in days. Making matters worse, of course, will be the tendency of some people to rush out and buy up meat with the news of any production shortfall.
