Democrats have recently lost electoral ground with Hispanic voters for a variety of reasons, chief among them the belief that voters with dozens of distinct ethnic and cultural backgrounds are a monolith that will pull the lever for their party with little effort and no specifically tailored messaging.
The least they could do is not shoot themselves further in the foot by using language that is ineffective at best or downright damaging at worst when they do develop particular platforms for Hispanic voters. The biggest culprit here is the most straightforward: the term “Latinx.”
