On Jan. 18, the day the federal government’s website allowing Americans to order free at-home COVID tests opened (one day before its official launch, and the only time anything in this story happens ahead of schedule), we requested ours. At 1:44 p.m. came the USPS order confirmation email, which added: “At home COVID-19 tests will ship free starting in late January.”
Our bubble-wrap envelope arrived Wednesday, one day after it was mailed from Jersey City. That’s 36 calendar days and 24 workdays later. Or, measured in pandemic time, eternity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.