We agreed with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last week when she urged state residents to get their flu shot in the weeks ahead.
During a COVID-19 update and press conference, Whitmer demonstrated to the public how easy it was to get a flu shot by getting one herself, and urged residents to follow her lead. Her justification for doing so was to avoid possibly overloading state hospitals later this year with both flu and coronavirus patients at the same time.
