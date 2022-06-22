Election 2022 Biden

A man pumps gas at a mini-mart in Pittsburgh on June 15.

The Michigan Senate has passed a bipartisan measure to pause the gas tax and sales and use taxes on fuel between now through Sept. 15.

The state House needs to pass the measure without delay.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.