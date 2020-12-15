Hunter Biden has told the world he’s just learned his “tax affairs” are under investigation by Delaware’s U.S. attorney. The burden is now on his father, President-elect Joe Biden, to ensure the nation that his attorney general and federal prosecutors will follow the evidence wherever it leads.
First, to dispense with the pro-Trump conspiracy theories predictably choking the internet: No, there was no deep state plot to boost Biden by withholding potentially explosive information during campaign season. Rather, the Justice Department made good on rules that bar prosecutorial meddling in elections, in stark contrast to the many mistakes made by Jim Comey in 2016.
