To see the smiling faces of the children murdered at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, is unbearable. The killing of 19 pupils and two teachers is not, as it should be, unthinkable. It comes a decade after 20 children and six staff members were shot dead at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut, and only 10 days after the racist murder of 10 mostly Black shoppers at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.
Gun sales have risen sharply since the pandemic began, although the U.S. already had more guns than citizens, far ahead of any other country. The murder rate has soared by nearly 30 percent. Firearms are the leading cause of death for America’s children, claiming the lives of more than 1,500 under-18s last year. Mass shootings account for at most 3 percent of gun violence deaths; many occur in ones or twos, and largely in disadvantaged neighborhoods of color. Unlike Uvalde’s tragedy, these victims go mostly unremarked, even when they are school age. Yet they, too, are irreplaceable to those who loved them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.