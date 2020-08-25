The coronavirus pandemic has thrust millions of American small businesses into crisis mode, as they scramble for the cash they need to get through to more normal times. One way Congress can help: Protect them from predators looking to take their money and leave them bankrupt.
Bloomberg News has reported on the “merchant cash advance” companies that prey on plumbers, pizzerias, nail salons and other small businesses across the country. They skirt lending laws by structuring their products as advances against future revenue. They employ bucket-shop marketing tactics, offering seemingly sweet deals that obscure outrageous fees and interest rates sometimes exceeding 400 percent. Their collection practices border on extortion.
