After all the speeches out on the cold White House South Lawn, at 4:21 Monday afternoon President Biden took but a few seconds to sign the bipartisan infrastructure bill into law. That brief moment, built on cooperation among senators from both parties, should have happened long ago. We don’t just mean earlier this year, but in the last, horrible administration of the horrible Donald Trump or even before him.
Real investments in roads and bridges and ports and transit have been needed for many years, and it’s something in which America once led the world. Now, we’re the laggard with new competitors like China churning out high-speed rail and new airports while we plod along on the aging systems put in place by our distant predecessors.
