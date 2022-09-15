A Juul electronic cigarette sign hangs in the front window of a bodega convenience store in New York City on June 25. In a deal announced Sept. 6, electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs will pay nearly $440 million to settle a two-year investigation by 33 states into the marketing of its high-nicotine vaping products, which have long been blamed for sparking a national surge in teen vaping.
A multi-state settlement with electronic cigarette maker Juul might not contain an outright admission by the company that it deliberately targeted kids with advertising and candy-flavored vaping liquids as a way to get them hooked on nicotine. But the terms of the settlement make pretty clear exactly what Juul did and what kinds of damage it caused to millions of lives.
Now the company will pay – and justifiably so – for having put the pursuit of profits above the welfare of children and will have to embark on an expensive campaign to turn kids away from the very vaping devices Juul marketed with them in mind.
