Having won the greatest landslide before or since (98.5 percent of the electoral votes, all but Vermont’s and Maine’s) and carried the biggest congressional majorities ever, Franklin Roosevelt in 1937 proposed a possible expansion of the U.S. Supreme Court, whose rulings had been frustrating parts of his New Deal. Even though the GOP had shriveled down to just 88 of the House’s 435 members and but 16 of 96 senators, the court plan still fizzled out.
So, any prospect of Joe Biden packing a court tilted right by Mitch McConnell’s galling political deviousness – he was dead wrong to refuse to even hold a hearing to consider the nomination of Merrick Garland after the demise of Antonin Scalia in election year 2016, and dead wronger when he rammed through Amy Coney Barrett after the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg far closer to election 2020 – is zero.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.