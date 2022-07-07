First, a “textualist” Supreme Court majority ignored the Second Amendment clause attaching gun rights to “a well regulated Militia.” Cherry-picking history to claim that carrying a weapon has always been protected, the “conservatives” killed a century-old New York statute regulating the concealed carry of firearms and elevated a newly contrived individual right to self-defense that appears nowhere in the Constitution.
Then the majority, saying women’s right to bodily autonomy appears nowhere in the Constitution, empowered states to bar women from terminating pregnancies starting at the moment of conception, again embracing a reading of America’s past that’s not only wrong, but of dubious relevance.
