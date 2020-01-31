The news of Kobe Bryant’s death flashed early Sunday afternoon and immediately emptied the day. Bryant was a professional basketball superstar among superstars –an inspiration to people of all ages, an ambassador for the game and for his Los Angeles community.
But it didn’t necessarily matter how directly acquainted you were with that legacy. You knew from the initial news coverage that he was too young, at 41, for his life to end. You knew he had a family, whose shock and pain you could imagine as if it were your own, a feeling that only intensified when it became known that one of his young daughters was with him when the helicopter crashed.
