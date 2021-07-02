A highly conservative Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a case challenging the right of a transgender teenager to use the school restroom of his choice, a welcome reminder that even so-called traditionalists can let stand the basic liberties of those who don’t conform to traditional sexual norms. Gavin Grimm, born a girl, simply wants to use the boys’ bathroom; his Virginia school district sought to appeal a lower-court ruling granting him that right.
The high court’s refusal to hear the case doesn’t mean that the justices side with Grimm, only that the majority didn’t see a controversy serious or pressing enough to consider here. So for now, he and all similarly situated students won’t be barred from facilities that conform with their sense of self.
