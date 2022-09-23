Politicians in the Party of Trump are consistently unbothered by their own hypocrisy. Even still, it’s incredible to watch Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis – who never miss an opportunity to harp on the socialist leanings of political opponents and who’ve each officially recognized “victims of communism” – proudly torment Venezuelan asylum-seekers with their migrant relocation stunts.
Not that these governors should be tricking anyone from anywhere onto buses and airplanes and dropping them off unannounced in liberal climes to score political points. DeSantis’ flights to Martha’s Vineyard, which sent Venezuelan immigrants not from his own state but from Texas, are rightly under investigation by a Texas sheriff. Migrants were given brochures falsely promising “up to eight months of cash assistance.” Such callous treatment is likely part of why a migrant woman took her own life in a city shelter Sunday.
