Checking on nonexistent voter fraud isn’t anyone’s responsibility, but President Donald Trump, incensed that states are wisely increasing the use of mailed ballots to preserve the franchise and curb against coronavirus spread, wants the Department of the Treasury and the Office of Management and Budget to get on the case.
Last week on Twitter, he exploded with rage over state expansions of vote by mail, urging the agencies to hold up federal virus aid to Nevada and Michigan. That’s dangerous and tyrannical. It’s also preposterous; the funds voted by Congress and signed by him will go out as scheduled. And the states must continue to safeguard public health and democracy through postal ballots.
