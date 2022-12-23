Snow, heavy at times. Gusty winds will lead to blizzard conditions. High 13F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..
It’s no shock the U.S. House Jan. 6 committee on Monday referred former President Donald Trump to the Justice Department for criminal investigation of his efforts to impinge the peaceful transfer of power after his 2020 defeat.
Given the highly partisan nature of this enterprise, it would have been remarkable had the Democratic-dominated committee reached any other conclusion.
