With the midterm elections over – along with the barrage of mailers, phone calls and TV spots – voters can be excused if they’re not eager to be immersed in the next campaign. Yet there was Donald Trump last Tuesday delivering a “very big announcement” about his intention to again seek the GOP presidential nomination in 2024.
Trump’s timing turned out to be less than propitious. Many of his highly touted, hand-picked candidates were soundly defeated on Nov. 8, and critics blamed the former president for hampering Republican gains in what was projected to be a big year for them. Interestingly, Trump barely mentioned any of this in his hourlong campaign kickoff address, which focused instead on the nation’s challenges moving forward.
