President Donald Trump has not limited his assault on the free press to just domestic news outlets. He’s remaking America’s voice abroad in his own image, too.
Voice of America is part of the U.S. Agency for Global Media. The federal agency also operates Radio Free Europe, Middle East Broadcasting Networks and other international broadcasters. They all are supposed to be independent organizations that provide unbiased news and information around the globe. The idea is as simple as it is profound: Accurate, reliable and objective journalism embodies and showcases freedom and democracy.
